Elizabeth Ann Pickeral Brooks
1939 - 2020
Elizabeth Ann Pickeral Brooks

October 18, 1939 - September 19, 2020

ALTAVISTA, Va.

Elizabeth Ann Pickeral Brooks, age 80, of Altavista died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg.

Born on October 18, 1939 in Gretna, she was a daughter of the late Marvin David Pickeral and Helen Rigney Dodson. Mrs. Brooks was a dedicated member of Gretna Christian Church where she performed many duties including being a former Deaconess. She retired from Abbott Laboratories; and she loved yard work, visiting friends and family, and taking walks on the beach.

She is survived by two sons, David Nathan Brooks of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Kevin Wade Brooks and wife, Aneley of Winter Haven, Fla.; two sisters, Fay Pickral of Washington State, and Bonnie Smith and husband, Carl of Evington; and two grandchildren, Dustin N. Brooks of Winter Garden, Fla., and Kristen Y. Brooks of Winter Haven, Fla.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Cancer Society of your choice.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna, Va. is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.


Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
Funeral services provided by
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
434-656-2211
