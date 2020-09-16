George R. (June) Walden
April 28, 1941 - September 9, 2020
After a brief illness, George Robert Walden Jr. of Fairfax, Va., peacefully passed away on September 9, 2020, while in hospice care at the age of 79.
George was born on April 28, 1941, in Danville, Va. He was the second child born to the Reverend George Robert Walden Sr. and Florine Poole Walden. His loving family also consisted of two sisters and one brother. George grew up in the church, accepted Christ as a child, and later joined Antioch Baptist Church in Fairfax Station, Va.
George was educated in Danville schools where he was a standout varsity basketball player for John Mercer Langston High School, during which time he was a member of the 1959 Western District Championship team. His sports and academic skills enabled him to attend Hampton Institute (now known as Hampton University) on a four-year scholarship. His beloved "Home by the Sea" is where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics in 1964. George's strong work ethic started as a child in Danville and continued throughout his college years. In addition to being a formidable forward on the court and traveling extensively with the Hampton Pirates basketball team, he worked several work-study programs, started what would today equate to a modern-day food truck business, and spent summers working in restaurants on the boardwalk of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Oh, the humorous stories he shared!
While attending Hampton, George met the love of his life, Eula Mae Kelley Duncan, a sweet and pretty freshman from Houston, Texas. They married on January 29, 1963, and moved to Houston. Their union of 57 years produced two daughters and a son.
George began his career with IBM's Federal Systems Division in Houston, Texas, and managed various NASA software development projects including support of the Saturn/Apollo space mission. He also found time to play on the IBM Interoffice basketball team. While in Houston, George amassed a cadre of very special life-long friends to include Laray "Breeze" Johnson and Al Calloway. Both friends, along with George, were the masterminds behind a successful nightclub venture named BAG's Closet which they operated while each worked full-time corporate jobs.
George was named IBM's Division Manager of Information Systems Planning in 1979 and transferred to Bethesda, Maryland. George relocated his family to Fairfax, Virginia, where he, with Eula by his side, would spend over forty years successfully raising their family while he advanced his distinguished corporate career.
George was promoted to Vice President, Federal Information Systems for Loral's Federal Systems unit in 1995 after the sale by IBM of its Federal Systems Company to the Loral Corporation. He then served as Vice President Civil/International Business Development for Lockheed Martin Federal Systems from 1997 to 1999. In this capacity, George was responsible for developing the Lockheed Martin census business, winning the US, UK, and Canadian Census opportunities.
George was also Vice President of International Business Development, Lockheed Martin Mission Systems from 1999 to 2003. In 2004, he was promoted to Vice President of International Business Development, Integrated Systems and Solutions and was responsible for strategy development and marketing internationally.
During his career, George received numerous awards and recognitions for his outstanding leadership and achievements. His career journey afforded him the opportunity to regularly travel to over twenty-seven countries earning him the highly coveted Million Mile Flyer status with United Airlines. He loved the work, his colleagues, and the hectic but exciting travel schedule. In 2007 George retired from Lockheed Martin with over 40 years of service. He maintained valued friendships with many of his colleagues both in the States and abroad. He looked forward to, and faithfully attended, the regularly scheduled luncheons with his IBM and Lockheed Martin buddies in Gaithersburg, Md. He also visited as well as hosted many of his former colleagues from other countries who became dear friends.
George never met a stranger. He maintained relationships with friends from the many facets of his life including his special friends, Arthur Johnson (Carol) and Edna Griffith. He also was an affable presence in the neighborhood making valuable friendships with those he met.
George and Eula were blessed to enjoy each other, their family, and friends as they lived each day to its fullest. In retirement, they continued their extensive travels. He looked forward to his annual trip to Munich, Germany to visit George III and his family. While there, he attended Octoberfest and enjoyed the celebration with the many friends he made in Germany. Stateside included annual travel to visit Nevada, Florida, Texas, California, and New York. They attended Broadway plays, concerts, and sporting events; and for many years they were season ticket holders for their beloved Washington Mystics and Washington Wizards basketball teams. George was a generous patron of the arts, and he also supported numerous charitable organizations, in addition to his high school and college alma mater.
"Big G" was known for his stylish dress and penchant for luxury foreign cars, and he could often be seen tooling around town in his beloved 1988 BMW 735i. This car was specially designated as an antique automobile by the state of Virginia, and it was arguably one of his proudest possessions. George loved good jazz music, blues, and Andrea Bocelli; however, his all-time favorite artists were James Brown, Teddy Pendergrass, Al Green, and Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes.
He had a passionate interest in the stock market for which his astute knowledge of companies, corporations, and world order served him well. He devoured current events and at one point received and read every word of five newspapers each morning. It was an unwritten rule that one should not call George on weekdays between 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. as you were likely not to get much conversation from him while he was fully engaged in the finance shows which aired on MSNBC. For each show, not only did he take copious notes, but he also tracked and trended real-time stock data on his iPad. There was no time for talking – it was serious business!
George cared deeply for his family and anyone whom he called friend. He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and trusted friend. We are forever grateful for his love, guidance, and support.
George was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Juanita Walden and Drucilla Lewis.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Eula; three children, June Perkins (Mark), George R. Walden III (Heike), and Judene Walden (Rose Sias); four grandsons, Brendan Walden (Roxana), Daniel Yeager (Father, Ken Yeager), Bryce Walden, and Brixton Walden-Sias; great-grandson, Blake Walden; his beloved brother and best friend, Dr. Alfred Walden, DDS (Lawanda); three brothers-in-law, Waufield Kelley Sr. (Lucille), Wil Duncan Sr., and Dwain Thompson (Mary); two sisters-in-law, Verna Brunson (Eddie) and Valirea Johnson; nephew, Sean Nightingale; niece, April Walden; treasured cousins, devoted nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family members and close friends.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of the Adler Center in Aldie, Va., for their constant, compassionate, and attentive care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Capital Caring Health – The Adler Center. For more information on one-time donations, please visit www.capitalcaring.org/donate
A private celebration of George's life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020. Family and friends are asked to sign the online guestbook and tribute wall www.fairfaxmemorialfuneralhome.com
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home
9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032