Gladota "Gladie" Walker Bohannon
Gladota "Gladie" Walker Bohannon, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born on May 27, 1934, to the late Viola May Holly Walker and the late Thomas Samuel Walker in Caswell County, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her husband James Joseph Bohannon.
Gladie was a member of Baptist Tabernacle Church in her earlier life and later in life attended church at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with her loving husband. She is survived by her sons Bruce W. Bohannon (Sharon) of Danville, Virginia, and James E. Bohannon (Cindy J.) of Danville, Virginia; her daughter Cynthia B. Smith (Christopher) of Durham, North Carolina; her sister-in-laws Beatrice Bohannon and Peggy McKissick; and her grandchildren, Charles Joseph Smith and David Thomas Smith. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister Vicky Walker Gray.
A visitation will take place at Norris Funeral Services' Mt Hermon Chapel on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the same location with Dr. Gary Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Burial Park where she will lie in rest with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your charity of choice
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Bohannon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, all restrictions mandated by the guidelines set forth by the state must be followed by service attendants and staff. For more information, see Religious Services guidelines www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia/