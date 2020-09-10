1/1
Helen Adkins Garrett Oakes
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Adkins Garrett Oakes

April 12, 1923 - September 9, 2020

AXTON, Va.

Helen Adkins Garrett Oakes, age 97, of 16667 Callands Rd. Axton, entered into rest on September 9, 2020, at Roman Eagle Memorial Home in Danville.

She was born on April 12, 1923, in Franklin County and lived all her life in the Grady community, the daughter of the late William Alex Adkins and the late Nellie Rigney Adkins.

She was married twice, first to the late John Sam Garrett and then to the late George Oakes.

She was a member of County Line Christian Church and was baptized at Turkeycock Creek and was a loving wife and mother.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Rebecca Garrett Andrews; a son, Claiborne Daniel (Phyllis) Garrett; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and two great-great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Hazel Mize, Algie Adkins, and Lemma Swanson; a brother, Willis Adkins; and four grandchildren, Clinton Garrett, David Andrews, Sharon Evans, and Kim Evans.

Graveside services will be conducted at County Line Christian Church Cemetery on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 am.

The family will receive friends at the residence, 16667 Callands Rd. Axton, Va.

Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Oakes family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com.

Scott Funeral Home

147 S. Main St. Chatham, VA 24531


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
147 South Main Street
Chatham, VA 24531
(434) 432-2511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved