Hester "Bud" Brown Jeffries Jr.
January 28, 1928 - September 14, 2020
Mr. Hester "Bud" Brown Jeffries Jr., age 92, of Danville, Virginia, passed on Monday, September, 14, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare Center.
Mr. Jeffries was born on January 28, 1928, in Danville, to the late Hester Brown Jeffries, Sr. and Aurelia Blankenship Jeffries. He lived his life in both Kentuck and Danville where he worked at Dan River, Inc, #2 Card, until retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He also was a member of Third Avenue Christian Church. Mr. Jeffries held a strong love for baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves, Danville Braves, and Chatham High School Cavaliers.
Mr. Jeffries is survived by his sisters, Barbara Jeffries Bouldin, Betty Jeffries Fuller, and Alice Jeffries Eller Sales. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jeffries was predeceased by his loving wife, Ruby Ferguson Jeffries, second wife, Mildred Stokes, and sister, Faye Jeffries Shields.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Danville Memorial Gardens with Minister John Shields officiating.
Swicegood-Barker Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Jeffries family.
