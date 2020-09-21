Ivey Lee Carter
February 10, 1942 - September 16, 2020
Ivey Lee Carter, 78, of 339 Seeland Road, Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence.
Born February 10, 1942 in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late Sidney Jay Carter and Florence Virginia Fuller. He was married to the late Barbara Page Carter.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Anthony Pass, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Carter family.