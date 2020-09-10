1/
John Franklin
John Franklin

July 31, 1945 - September 5, 2020

John Franklin, 75, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at First Health Hospice House after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. John was born in Newport News, Va., on July 31, 1945, to John Earl and Marjorie Lunsford Franklin.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sue Baker Franklin; three siblings, Barbara F. Evans (Bob), Jerry H. Franklin (Mary), and Deborah F. Shannon (Lou); and five nieces and nephews.

In 1965, John joined the Air Force, during the Vietnam War, serving in Brindisi, Italy and Pope AFB in North Carolina. In 1971, he graduated from Old Dominion University and had a 22-year career at Dan River Incorporated as Apparel Fabrics Customer Service Manager.

In 1969, John married the love of his life, Sue Baker. They enjoyed many years living in Danville, Va., and being members of the Tuscarora Country Club. In 2014 they retired to Dataw Island, S.C. where they lived for five years before moving to Pinehurst, N.C.

An avid golfer, John worked at Tuscarora Country Club for eight years, coached the golf team at Dan River High School, ran the Danville Junior Golf Tour, and at this retirement was the Averett University Golf Coach.

John had a golf swing that was as one of his close friends said, "was as smooth as butter." John had a natural knack with young people whom he encouraged and mentored to always strive to be their best selves. He has received numerous calls from them thanking him before and during his illness.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 E. New York Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387, where he and Sue are members. The service will be outside and COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to First Health Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123, or www.donate3.cancer.org

Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
35 Parker Lane
Pinehurst, NC 28374
(910) 235-0366
