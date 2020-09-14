1/1
Marie Whitehurst Swiggett
1929 - 2020
Marie Whitehurst Swiggett

October 9, 1929 - September 11, 2020

Marie Whitehurst Swiggett, 90, a resident of Piedmont Crossing in Thomasville, formally of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Marie was born in Camden County, N.C. on October 9, 1929, a daughter to the late Alonzo Wilson Whitehurst and Alice Virginia Whitehurst. She was married to Henry Grady Swiggett Jr. who preceded her in death on April 26, 2018. Marie was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Swiggett. Marie was a graduate of Greensboro College now known as UNCG with a BA Degree in Business Education and later received her Master's Degree from Virginia Tech. Following her college career she taught in the Danville City Schools at George Washington High School for 33 years.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Alice S. Workman and husband, Mike, of Trinity, N.C.; grandchildren, Darren Workman and wife, Lauren, of Washington, D.C., and Kyle Workman and wife, Tracey, of Raleigh, N.C.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Guilford Memorial Park with Pastor Brenda Newman officiating. There will be no visitation. Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Guilford Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27407
3368549100
