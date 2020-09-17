1/1
Palmer Darrell "Pete" Shelton
1935 - 2020
Palmer "Pete" Darrell Shelton

September 14, 2020

DANVILLE Va.

Palmer "Pete" Darrell Shelton, age 84, of Danville, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence.

Born October 20, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Jack Shelton Sr. and Myrtle Compton Shelton. He was predeceased by one brother, Jack Shelton Jr.; and one sister, Doris Shelton Davidson.

Mr. Shelton graduated from Gretna High School in 1954 and graduated from Hampton Sydney College in 1958 where he played basketball and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. After graduation he taught Latin and English at G.W. High School before being drafted into the United States Army. He served as a member of the Military Police in the United States Army. Mr. Shelton was an Insurance Executive with Bob Thompson's Insurance Services. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a former Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was as avid fisherman, and loved his dog, Grover. Pete was close friends with many of the former Baltimore Colts football players, including Johnny Unitas, and Bill Pellington; and friends with former Baltimore Orioles player, Brooks Robertson. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Pamela Spinnato Shelton of the residence who he met while serving in the Military; he is also survived by two sons, United States Army Veteran, Paul Louis Shelton (Connie) of Danville, and United States Marine Corps Veteran, Corey Shelton and wife, Tami of Charleston, S.C.; one daughter; Mimi Madlyn Guzauskas and fiancée, Michael Roberts of Danville; one brother, James Compton Shelton and wife, Mary of Danville; one sister, Geraldine Adams of Danville; six grandchildren, Jason Andrew Guzauskas, Emily Madlyn Guzauskas, Skyler Hope Guzauskas, Colin Lucas Guzauskas, Johnathan Shelton, and Sierra Shelton; and one great-grandchild, Kade Zyair Davis.

Memorial services will be conducted 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Rev. Jonathan Goertz and Corey Shelton.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.


Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
Funeral services provided by
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
434-656-2211
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Thinking of you and your family . So sorry for your loss.
Teresa Mahaffey & Patsye Darden
September 16, 2020
Comp and Family,
So sorry to read of the passing of your brother. May God continue to be with you.
Tom and Penny Blair
Wade Blair
Friend
September 16, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I knew Pete through my work. He was my insurance agent. He was always so helpful with helping me with questions on claims and would go out of his way to get an answer. He will surely be missed. God bless all of his family.
Peg Mayhew
Acquaintance
