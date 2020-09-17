Palmer "Pete" Darrell Shelton
September 14, 2020
DANVILLE Va.
Palmer "Pete" Darrell Shelton, age 84, of Danville, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence.
Born October 20, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, he was a son of the late Jack Shelton Sr. and Myrtle Compton Shelton. He was predeceased by one brother, Jack Shelton Jr.; and one sister, Doris Shelton Davidson.
Mr. Shelton graduated from Gretna High School in 1954 and graduated from Hampton Sydney College in 1958 where he played basketball and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. After graduation he taught Latin and English at G.W. High School before being drafted into the United States Army. He served as a member of the Military Police in the United States Army. Mr. Shelton was an Insurance Executive with Bob Thompson's Insurance Services. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a former Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was as avid fisherman, and loved his dog, Grover. Pete was close friends with many of the former Baltimore Colts football players, including Johnny Unitas, and Bill Pellington; and friends with former Baltimore Orioles player, Brooks Robertson. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Pamela Spinnato Shelton of the residence who he met while serving in the Military; he is also survived by two sons, United States Army Veteran, Paul Louis Shelton (Connie) of Danville, and United States Marine Corps Veteran, Corey Shelton and wife, Tami of Charleston, S.C.; one daughter; Mimi Madlyn Guzauskas and fiancée, Michael Roberts of Danville; one brother, James Compton Shelton and wife, Mary of Danville; one sister, Geraldine Adams of Danville; six grandchildren, Jason Andrew Guzauskas, Emily Madlyn Guzauskas, Skyler Hope Guzauskas, Colin Lucas Guzauskas, Johnathan Shelton, and Sierra Shelton; and one great-grandchild, Kade Zyair Davis.
Memorial services will be conducted 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Colbert-Moran Chapel by Rev. Jonathan Goertz and Corey Shelton.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
