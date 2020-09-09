Ms. Phyllis Ann HughesDecember 16, 1940 - September 5, 2020Ms. Phyllis A. Hughes, 79, of 2513 Malmaison Road, Blairs, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday morning, September 5, 2020 at the residence of her son in Danville, Virginia.Born December 16, 1940, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Oakley Fitzgerald and Lena Jones Fitzgerald.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Fitzgerald.Ms. Hughes was last employed at Dan River Mills and member of the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as member of the missionary, nurses' aid and choir member.Those left to cherish her memories are four sons, Edward Hughes Jr. (Mary) of Danville, Virginia, Keith Hughes (Crystal) of Woodbridge, Virginia, Eric Hughes of Blairs, Virginia and Timothy Hughes of Danville, Virginia; one sister, Jean Boyd of Washington, D.C.; two brothers, Jerry Fitzgerald (Gloria) of Fort Washington, Maryland and Sidney Fitzgerald (Mable) of Danville, Virginia; fourteen grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services for Ms. Hughes will be conducted on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 12 noon at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Minister Keith Slade, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Highland Burial Park, Danville, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.