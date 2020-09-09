1/1
Phyllis Ann Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Phyllis Ann Hughes

December 16, 1940 - September 5, 2020

Ms. Phyllis A. Hughes, 79, of 2513 Malmaison Road, Blairs, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday morning, September 5, 2020 at the residence of her son in Danville, Virginia.

Born December 16, 1940, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Walter Oakley Fitzgerald and Lena Jones Fitzgerald.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Fitzgerald.

Ms. Hughes was last employed at Dan River Mills and member of the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as member of the missionary, nurses' aid and choir member.

Those left to cherish her memories are four sons, Edward Hughes Jr. (Mary) of Danville, Virginia, Keith Hughes (Crystal) of Woodbridge, Virginia, Eric Hughes of Blairs, Virginia and Timothy Hughes of Danville, Virginia; one sister, Jean Boyd of Washington, D.C.; two brothers, Jerry Fitzgerald (Gloria) of Fort Washington, Maryland and Sidney Fitzgerald (Mable) of Danville, Virginia; fourteen grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Ms. Hughes will be conducted on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 12 noon at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Minister Keith Slade, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Highland Burial Park, Danville, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.

Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
(434) 656-1243
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved