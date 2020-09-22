1/1
Ruth Hodges Tickle Salmons
1937 - 2020
Ruth Hodges Tickle Salmons

June 28, 1937 - September 20, 2020

Ruth Hodges Tickle Salmons, age 83, of Danville, Virginia, passed on September 20, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Salmons was born on June 28, 1937, in Washington County, Tennesee to the late Weldon Hodges and Mary Jones Hodges Guess. She lived most of her life in Danville where she was a faithful member of Holland Road Church. She worked for Kmart Corporation for 32 years until her retirement.

Mrs. Salmons is survived by her sons, Leo Thomas Tickle Jr. (Stephanie) of Keeling, Virginia and Clayton Hughes Tickle (Mildred) of Spring City, Tennessee; daughter, Lynn Salmons Kerley of Chatham, Virginia; two sisters, Irene Griffin (Harry) of Piney Flats, Tennesee and Brenda Cretsinger (Darryl) of Johnson City, Tennessee. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Salmons was predeceased by her loving husband, Carl Lee Salmons; two brothers, Charles Hodges and Howard Hodges; and sister, Katherine Hensly.

The family would like to thank Mrs. Salmons caregivers, Robbin and Angel, for being such a blessing to the family in their time of need.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the home of Ruth Salmons. Graveside services will follow on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend James Mayes officiating.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Salmons family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main St., Danville, Virginia


Published in Danville and Rockingham County from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
