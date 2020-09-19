Shirley McDaniel Rowland
December 12, 1939 - September 17, 2020
CHATHAM, Va.
Shirley McDaniel Rowland, age 80, of 12400 U.S. Hwy 29, Chatham, entered into rest on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on December 12, 1939, in Pittsylvania County, the daughter of the late Larry Pritchett McDaniel and the late Agnes Davis McDaniel.
She was is survived by her husband, Colden Leon Rowland.
She was a member of Mill Creek Community Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Robert Rowland; two daughters, Debra (Cherokee) Purvis and Amanda Richardson; three grandchildren, Robert (Trinity) Rowland II, Joshua (Sarah) Rowland, and Dakota Rowland; five great-grandchildren, Joseph Nadeau, Josey Nadeau, Jace Rowland, Kaleigh Matherly, and Kaleb Matherly; and a sister, Mary Alice (Franklin) Crowder.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Ann Rowland; a grandchild, Angelica Rowland; brothers, Larry McDaniel Henry McDaniel, Sydnor McDaniel, and W.R. McDaniel; and sisters, Gaynell Terry and Judy Ford.
Graveside services will be conducted at Hillcrest Burial Park on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2 p.m.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 12400 U.S. Hwy 29, Chatham, Va.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Rowland family. scottfuneralhomechatham.com
.