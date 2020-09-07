1/
Teresa Cisneros
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Cisneros

March 22, 1960 - September 4, 2020

Ms. Teresa Cisneros, age 60, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Cone Health-Green Valley Campus.

She was born on March 22, 1960, in Germany, to the late Ray Cisneros and Harriett Dodson Scearce.

Ms. Cisneros was a homemaker and was of the Holiness faith.

She is survived by her son, Troy Cisneros; grandchildren, T. J. and Taylor Cisneros; brother, Tony Cisneros; and sister, Tencha Cisneros.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Schoolfield Cemetery with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Cisneros family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danville and Rockingham County from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Schoolfield Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 792-5611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swicegood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved