1/1
Terry Lee Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lee Lewis

September 12, 1951 - September 03, 2020

Mr. Terry Lee Lewis, age 68, of Danville, Va., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, September 03, 2020.

He was born on September 12, 1951, in Danville, Va., to the late Esta L. Lewis and Ruby B. Lewis.

Mr. Lewis served his country in the United States Air Force from April 07, 1976, until September 11, 1992, as an E6 Tech Sergeant. During which time, he served during the Desert Storm War. Also, during his service with the United States Air Force he served in Korea and Germany. He was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Lewis was an avid fisherman, and he was an avid Duke Basketball fan.

He is survived by his son, Robert (Suzanne) Lewis; daughter, Erica (Damian) Michael; grandchildren, Dustin, Daniel, Dillon, and Gracie Waller; Caitlin (Wilson), Lindsey (Nicholas), Spencer, and Abby; great-grandchild, August; sister, Lawana Lewis (Roger); step-children, Tina Gauldin (Frank) and Ricky Wilson; step-grandchildren, Chris and Samantha;

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lewis was predeceased by his first wife, Phyllis Karen Lewis and his second wife, Sadie Louise Maxey Lewis; brothers, Ronnie and Ricky Lewis.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private military service will be held at a later date. Also, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be receiving friends or family at the residence. They request that donations be made to a charity of your choice; Gods Pit Crew, 2499 N Main St, Danville, VA 24540; or the Disabled Veterans Administration, P.O. Box 10682, Danville, Virginia 24543.

Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Lewis family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Barker Funeral Home

2025 North Main Street, Danville, VA 24540

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barker Funeral Home
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
(434) 792-7211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved