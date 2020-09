Thomas C. PannellFebruary 8, 1963 - September 6, 2020Graveside rites for Mr. Thomas C. Pannell, 57, of Chatham, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the New Ridgeway United Methodist Church Cemetery with Elder Louis Berger, eulogist. In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.