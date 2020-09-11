1/1
Tommy Cass
1974 - 2020
Tommy Cass

It is with great sadness that Monday, Sept 7, 2020, Baron Thomas "Tommy" Cass, of Harmony, was taken from us unnecessarily and way to soon.

Tommy was born Feb. 24, 1974, in Iredell County, to Kandie Cass Westmoreland (David) of Union Grove and the late Thomas Steven Cass.

The surviving family members who will cherish his memory are his mother; the love of his life and wife, Karla Duncan Cass of the home; beloved son, Thomas Barron Cass of Union Grove; two sisters; Tammy Lynette Cass of Union Grove and Lori Ann Cass of Statesville; four uncles; four aunts; several nieces and nephews; and his adored King Charles Spaniel, Tig.

Tommy never met a stranger and could brighten anyone's day with his beautiful smile. He loved life and enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding his motorcycle, and most all outdoor activities. Tommy always loved to help those in need and felt it was a privilege to do so.

His most cherished accomplishment was the owning and running of Tom's Concrete Finishing LLC. Tommy was a hard worker who loved the concrete business and what he did.

Tommy's legacy will be cherished with a receiving of friends and family Sunday, Sept. 13, at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville, from 1 to 5 p.m.

A celebration of Tommy's life will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at Grassy Knob Baptist Church in Union Grove, at 11 a.m. The burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grassy Knob Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Attention: Dennis Dowell, 1282 Myers Mill Rd., Olin, NC 28660.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Nicholson-Cummings Funeral Home
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Grassy Knob Baptist Church
SEP
14
Burial
church cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 10, 2020
Tommy was a wonderful person and my condolences go out to his family.
Sandy smith tone6
Friend
