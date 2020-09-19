Viola Woodson Adams



July 18, 1928 - September 12, 2020



Mrs. Viola Woodson Adams passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence.



Mrs. Adams was born in Keeling, Va. on July 18, 1928, a daughter of the late William Reed Woodson and Lizzie Glass Woodson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank Adams; daughter, Shirley Elizabeth Adams; eight brothers; and five sisters. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.



Survivors include daughters, Betty Guy (Archie), Joyce Crews; sons, James Woodson (Rebecca), Alvin Adams, and Frankie Adams. Also, surviving are ten grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Raleigh Woodson (Betty); and one sister, Laura Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at D.L. McLaughlin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at D.L. McLaughlin Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store