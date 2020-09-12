Opal Haynes Crowder
August 12, 1929 - September 9, 2020
Opal Haynes Crowder, 91, of Danville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after a decline in health for several years.
Opal was born in Danville, Va., on August 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Edgar Levi Haynes and Blanche Wilson Haynes.
Opal worked as an Inspector for Corning Glass and was a member of Schoolfield Baptist Church where she was a choir member.
On February 3, 1967, she married Sidney George Crowder, who passed away on January 17, 1999.
Survivors include a son, Edward Lee Crowder (Cindy); a granddaughter, Shannon C. Jones (Christopher); a sister, Lucille Roberts (Thomas); four brothers, Leon Haynes, James Haynes (Patsy), Grover Haynes, Larry Haynes (Loraine).
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Taylor; three sisters, Ruby Sweda, Lois Gray, Lorene Hutson; and two brothers, Willard and Clifford Haynes.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. David Turbyfill. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Schoolfield Baptist Church.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Crowder family.
