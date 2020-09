Opal Haynes CrowderAugust 12, 1929 - September 9, 2020Opal Haynes Crowder, 91, of Danville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after a decline in health for several years.Opal was born in Danville, Va., on August 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Edgar Levi Haynes and Blanche Wilson Haynes.Opal worked as an Inspector for Corning Glass and was a member of Schoolfield Baptist Church where she was a choir member.On February 3, 1967, she married Sidney George Crowder, who passed away on January 17, 1999.Survivors include a son, Edward Lee Crowder (Cindy); a granddaughter, Shannon C. Jones (Christopher); a sister, Lucille Roberts (Thomas); four brothers, Leon Haynes, James Haynes (Patsy), Grover Haynes, Larry Haynes (Loraine).In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Taylor; three sisters, Ruby Sweda, Lois Gray, Lorene Hutson; and two brothers, Willard and Clifford Haynes.Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. David Turbyfill. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Schoolfield Baptist Church.Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Crowder family.Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com