1/1
Opal Haynes Crowder
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Opal Haynes Crowder

August 12, 1929 - September 9, 2020

Opal Haynes Crowder, 91, of Danville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after a decline in health for several years.

Opal was born in Danville, Va., on August 12, 1929, a daughter of the late Edgar Levi Haynes and Blanche Wilson Haynes.

Opal worked as an Inspector for Corning Glass and was a member of Schoolfield Baptist Church where she was a choir member.

On February 3, 1967, she married Sidney George Crowder, who passed away on January 17, 1999.

Survivors include a son, Edward Lee Crowder (Cindy); a granddaughter, Shannon C. Jones (Christopher); a sister, Lucille Roberts (Thomas); four brothers, Leon Haynes, James Haynes (Patsy), Grover Haynes, Larry Haynes (Loraine).

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Taylor; three sisters, Ruby Sweda, Lois Gray, Lorene Hutson; and two brothers, Willard and Clifford Haynes.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel conducted by the Rev. David Turbyfill. Interment will follow in Schoolfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Schoolfield Baptist Church.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Crowder family.

Online Condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Interment
Schoolfield Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 793-5514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved