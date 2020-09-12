1/1
James "Wayne" Tarpley
1952 - 2020
James "Wayne" Tarpley

James "Wayne" Tarpley, 68, formally of Mount Cross Rd., Danville, Va., died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center after being in declining health for the past several months.

Mr. Tarpley was born in Danville, Va., on January 9, 1952, son of the late Charles James Tarpley and Zelma Owen Tarpley. He spent all of his life in the Dry Fork area where he worked as a long distance truck driver and later he owned and operated Wayne's Grocery in Swansonville until his health failed. He was a graduate of Tunstall High School class of 1970 and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a sister, Janice Kay Tarpley; his grandparents Wesley and Sally Mize Tarpley and Henry and Sudie Owen.

Survivors include his close cousin Patsy Oakes of Danville, Va., and Stan Owen (Lennie) of Danville, Va.

A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Daryl Joyce officiating.

The family will be at the residence of his cousin, Patsy Oakes, 105 Eastwood Drive, Danville, VA 24540.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Tarpley family. Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.


Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Danville Memorial Gardens
