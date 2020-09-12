1/
Virgie Compton Herndon
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
Virgie Compton Herndon

Virgie Compton Herndon, age 96, of Danville, Va., passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Riverside Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Mrs. Herndon was born on December 29, 1923, in Axton, Va., a daughter of the late William Compton and Sally Wall Compton. She lived her life in Danville where she was a homemaker. Mrs. Herndon was married to James G. Herndon who preceded her in death and attended Calvary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Herndon is survived by her son, Donnie Herndon (Glenda); grandchildren, Matthew Herndon and Ashley Herndon; great grandchildren, Tyler Herndon and Matti Herndon; great great grandchildren, Addison Herndon, McKenzie Herndon and Layla Herndon; and a sister, Nellie Lovell.

In addition to her parents, and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Dorothy Herndon; sisters, Frances Moore, Mamie Wilson and Mattie Davis; brothers, Henry Clay Compton and James William Compton.

Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., in Schoolfield Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Markham officiating. At other times the family will receive friends at her son, Donnie's residence, 182 Holcomb St. Danville, VA.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Herndon family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.


Published in Danville and Rockingham County from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Schoolfield Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
Such a sweet lady
Linda Holland
