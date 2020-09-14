Peggy Boswell Bosworth
July 2, 1933 - September 12, 2020
In the quiet morning of Saturday, September 12, 2020, God reached out His hand and quietly whispered, "My child, it is time to come home." Peggy Boswell Bosworth, a loving mother and grandmother, passed to that celestial home not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.
She was born on July 2, 1933, in Danville, the daughter of the late Norman H. Boswell and Ione Boswell Lovelace. She was a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church and had been a resident of Roman Eagle Rehabilitation Center for the past 8 years.
She loved writing poetry and wrote a book of poems called "Poems by Peggy". She loved acting in Danville's Little Theater under the direction of Marcia Dalton in "Fiddler on the Roof", "Sound of Music", and many others. When she wasn't acting, she was either singing with the Sweet Adeline's or in her church choir. Music and writing were very dear to her.
She retired from Nationwide Insurance as a secretary for Pat Scearce. Soon after, she went to work as the church secretary for Schoolfield Baptist Church right up until the day before she had her stroke, 9 years ago. She lived a full and busy life until her stoke but even after that, she was still able to let God's light shine through her. Even without words, she could sing Praises to the Lord and bring joy to the listening ears. She was a loyal member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 60 years. She served twice as Worthy Matron with her Worthy Patron, Richard Gunn, for the Robertson Bennett Chapter #70, Keeling, VA. Peggy also served as Grand Warder for the Grand Chapter of Virginia with the Bennett Brundage family.
She is survived by a daughter, Leigh Laughorn and husband, Chris, of Danville; two grandchildren, Christen Laughorn and husband, Dietr Getz, of Lynchburg, and Madison Laughorn of Danville; longtime special friend, Richard Gunn of Danville; two brothers, Ronald E. Boswell and wife, Marolyn, of Yulee, Fla., and N.H. Boswell and wife, Joan, of Richmond.
The family would like to thank all the people who have been instrumental in helping care for Peggy the last 9 years. Emma Heath, her personal nurse and very dear friend. Words cannot express how much she loved you. To her CNA Pattie at Roman Eagle, thank you for the love and patience you gave her. You were very special to her. To Cameron, her speech therapist, who worked daily with Peggy. Your kindness and compassion were outstanding! Thank you for being an extension of our family when we couldn't be with her. Thank you to all those at Roman Eagle who lovingly cared for her.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Barker Funeral Home with the Reverend Ryan Riley and the Reverend David Turbyfill officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Barker Funeral Home, and at other times at the home of her daughter. We will gather on the front porch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Danville Speech and Hearing Center.
