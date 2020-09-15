Joel Zane Guill
FT. Mill, S.C.
Joel Zane Guill, 72, of Fort Mill, S.C., passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at The Blake at Baxter Village.
Zane was born April 19, 1948, in Danville, Va., and was the son of the late Raymond Louis Guill and Elizabeth Barber Guill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Christy Guill and his nephew, Clint Clements.
Zane was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Zane is well remembered for his mischievous grin and infectious laugh.
Zane was a graduate of Averette University after he completed his enlistment in the United States Army, proudly serving his country in the Vietnam Conflict in the Co. A. 25th Infantry Division and earning the rank of Staff Sargent. Zane was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the Combat Infantry Badge.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nell McAdams Guill; his two devoted daughters, Tiffany Guill Heck and husband, George, of Lake Wylie, and Heather Guill of Gastonia; his beloved grandchildren, Gabriella Bowen and husband, Anthony, Vinnie Guill, Milana Guill; and his precious great-granddaughters, Raegan and Evelyn Bowen; his brothers, Braxton Guill and Barry Guill; his sisters, Patricia Spencer and Charlene Guill, along with numerous adored nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends of Zane are invited to attend his funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. The Rev. John Riebe, Chaplin of Homestead Hospice will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home immediately following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Guill family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, the Guill family requests donations in memory of Zane be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365
The family would like to express unending gratitude to the staff and management at The Blake at Baxter Village for their excellent care and compassion.
