Barbara Massey
February 23, 1939 - September 13, 2020
Mrs. Barbara Massey, age 81, of 164 Garden Grove Avenue, Danville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness.
Mrs. Massey was born on February 23, 1939, in Rockingham County, North Carolina to the late Robert Lucas and Nellie Lucas. She lived most of her life in Caswell County before moving to Danville, where she was a loving homemaker and faithful friend to many.
Mrs. Massey is survived by her children, Joyce Strader (Elvis) of Providence, N.C., Cindy Chandler (Sonny) of Yanceyville, N.C., Rhonda Reynolds (Tony Crews) of Yanceyville, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Cathy Massey; brother, Robert Lucas Jr (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Junior Strader, Bobby Strader (Elizabeth), Tina Bitting (Jake), Dawn Hughes (Mark), Chris Sargent (Rachel), Jamie Massey, Shannon Massey, John Reynolds, Sean Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Ethan Strader, Kinsley Strader, Evelyn Bitting, Corey Massey, Kylie Massey, Makayla Hughes, and Lucas Hughes.
In addition, her parents, Mrs. Massey was predeceased by her loving husband, George Robert Massey; sons, Randy Massey and Jeff Massey; grandson, Robbie Cayton Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Strader.
A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date. At other times, the family will be receiving friends and family at the residence, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 11 a.m., until 7 p.m.
The family would like to thank all the neighbors & special friends and Commonwealth Hospice for their love and special care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Commonwealth Hospice, located at, 159 Executive Drive (Suite H), Danville, Virginia 24541.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Massey family.
Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com
, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker,
and www.godanriver.com
.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street Danville, Virginia 24541