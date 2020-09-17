David Cecil Finney
David Cecil Finney, 76, of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born September 14, 1944, in Danville, Va., to the late Richard William Finney and Chattie May Jones Finney.
Mr. Finney was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Burt; sister, Mary Sue Garrett; brother, Monroe "Joe" Finney and wife Charmaine; grandchildren, David Jones and wife, Amber and Tammy Finney; and great-grandchildren, Mason Jones and Bryson Doak.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his former wives, Judy Gammon Finney, Lois Gammon Finney, and Lula Alan Miaczynski; sisters, Lillie Ann Dorsett, Virginia Louise Hamlett, and Mae Irene Hamlett; and brothers, Charlie Finney, James Edward Finney, William Rufus Finney, and Richard Irvin Finney.
