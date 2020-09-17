1/1
David Cecil Finney
1944 - 2020
David Cecil Finney

David Cecil Finney, 76, of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born September 14, 1944, in Danville, Va., to the late Richard William Finney and Chattie May Jones Finney.

Mr. Finney was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughter, Robin Burt; sister, Mary Sue Garrett; brother, Monroe "Joe" Finney and wife Charmaine; grandchildren, David Jones and wife, Amber and Tammy Finney; and great-grandchildren, Mason Jones and Bryson Doak.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his former wives, Judy Gammon Finney, Lois Gammon Finney, and Lula Alan Miaczynski; sisters, Lillie Ann Dorsett, Virginia Louise Hamlett, and Mae Irene Hamlett; and brothers, Charlie Finney, James Edward Finney, William Rufus Finney, and Richard Irvin Finney.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.


Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 822-0550
