Judith K. Mantiply
Mrs. Judith K. Mantiply, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation Healthcare Center after a decline in health. Mrs. Mantiply was born in Cape Girardeau, MO, on June 4, 1926, the daughter of the late Carrol W. Knox and the late Mabel Talley Knox.
Judy, as she was known to family and friends, faithfully attended Moffett Memorial Baptist Church. She moved to Danville in the summer of 1978 after marrying Dr. Victor E. Mantiply on June 23, 1978. At the time, Dr. Mantiply was Pastor of Moffett Memorial Baptist and Judy became a loving and supportive Pastor's wife.
After growing up in Jackson, MO, Judy graduated from William Jewel College in Liberty, MO, and then continued her Christian education at Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, KY. The focus of Judy's education in college and seminary was in Christian children's ministries. Upon graduation from Southern Seminary, she moved to Dallas, TX, and became the Director of Little Folks Day School at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas until moving to Danville.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband Dr. Victor E. Mantiply, and a sister, Marth E. Knox.
Mrs. Mantiply is survived by two sons, Mark E. Mantiply and wife Joyce, of Glen Allen, VA, and David V. Mantiply and wife Trenace, of Danville. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, and she is survived by nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express our gratitude to all the staff of Roman Eagle, especially Northeast Terrace, for the loving care you gave Judy during her years there. You were an extension of our family when we were unable to be with her. The Mantiply family would also like to express appreciation to what we consider our extended family at Moffett Memorial Baptist Church. Your unfailing love and support since we came to Danville in 1965 means more to us than you will ever know. Judy greatly missed being with you in worship of our Lord and Savior after she became unable to attend due to declining health.
A funeral service for Judy will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., from the graveside at Highland Burial Park, the Rev. Jonathan Hilliard officiating. The family will receive friends at Norris Funeral Home, Mt. Hermon Chapel on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 7 until 8:30 p.m.
At other times the family will be at the home of David and Trenace Mantiply, 401 Knottingham Way, Danville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship through Moffett Memorial Baptist Church, 1026 N. Main St., Danville, VA, 24540, or to a charity of your choice
.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.