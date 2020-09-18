1/1
Darrell B. Wilkerson Sr.
1937 - 2020
Darrell B. Wilkerson Sr.

October 04, 1937 - September 16, 2020

Mr. Darrell B. Wilkerson Sr., age 82, of Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at SOVAH Health-Danville.

He was born on October 04, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late Levi Thomas Wilkerson and Berta Lovelace Wilkerson.

Before his retirement, Mr. Wilkerson worked at WARCO and RACO and was a member of Stateline Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army.

He is survived by wife, Helen Wilkerson, of the residence; children, Susan Johnson (Roy), John Wilkerson (Celia), and Darrell Wilkerson, Jr. (TA); five grandchildren, in addition to Makayla Scearce and Heather Skipper; four great-grandchildren; step-children, Harold Taylor (Tammy) and Michelle Borst; and siblings, Shirley Myers and Bud Wilkerson.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilkerson was predeceased by his son, Tony Wilkerson; and siblings, Louise Bray, Thomas Wilkerson, Roy Wilkerson, Ray Wilkerson, Clarence Wilkerson, and Marvin Wilkerson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Stateline Baptist Church with the Rev. Bob Thurman officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the church. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. At other times, the family will be at the residence, 110 Lynch St., Danville, VA.

Barker Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Wilkerson family.

Barker Funeral Home

2025 North Main Street Danville, VA 24540



Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stateline Baptist Church
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stateline Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Barker Funeral Home
2025 North Main Street
Danville, VA 24540
(434) 792-7211
