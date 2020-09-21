1/1
Ivey Lee Carter
1942 - 2020
Ivey Lee Carter

February 10, 1942 - September 16, 2020

Ivey Lee Carter, 78, of 339 Seeland Road, Danville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence.

Born February 10, 1942 in Pittsylvania County, Va., he was the son of the late Sidney Jay Carter and Florence Virginia Fuller. He was married to the late Barbara Page Carter.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Highland Burial Park with the Rev. Anthony Pass, Eulogist. Due to the constraints of public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak a viewing will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. from Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home with a limited of 10 people at a time and masks are required. Online condolences may be submitted to www.fisherandwatkinsfuneralhome.com.

Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home is assisting the Carter family.


Published in Danville and Rockingham County on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home
707 Wilson Street
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 799-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher and Watkins Funeral Home

2 entries
September 18, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Ivey Lee Carter. May the God of comfort and Father of tender mercies, strengthen you, as you mourn the loss of your loved one.
(Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
September 18, 2020
I wish to extend my deepest sympathy for the loss of your loved one. May God give you peace and may he comfort you during this time of grief.
TF
Neighbor
