Andrew Albert Farley Jr. went home to heaven after a brief illness on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Dying shortly after his 95th birthday celebration, he is much and deservedly lamented by all who knew and loved him.
He was born on August 24, 1925, in Danville, Virginia, the son of Mattie Vance Evans and Andrew Albert Farley Sr. He attended Danville schools and upon graduating from George Washington High School in 1943 was immediately drafted.
Serving in the United States Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946, he was stationed in the China-Burma-India Theatre of Operations. Upon honorable discharge, he returned to Danville and married Westelle Alice Ritchie on June 14, 1947. He was a 1950 graduate of VPI in Blacksburg, Virginia. His career as a civil engineer ended upon retirement in 1988. At that time he was Vice President of APAC Virginia, formerly Thompson Arthur Paving Company.
He was predeceased by his wife of fifty one years, Westelle Ritchie Farley. In 1998, he married Sylvia Guill who died in December, 2002.
Survivors include his sister, Martha Farley Powell of Hickory, N.C.; four children and their spouses, Elizabeth Farley Smith of Matthews, North Carolina, Andrew Albert Farley III of Gastonia, North Carolina, Wilson Lee Farley of Danville, Virginia, and Thomas Frederick Farley of Melbourne, Florida; eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his beloved friend and partner, Jean Parker.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jean Farley Verner of Galveston, Texas.
Mr. Farley was a life-long member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Danville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Townes Memorial Chapel in Danville, Virginia, with Dr. Charles Scearce officiating and with Virginia Army National Guard Honor Guard military honors. Visitation will be held immediately before the services from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Townes Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery. All Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly followed.
To honor his military service in India during World War II, the family requests that donations be made to World Witness, ARP Center, 918 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607-2424 designating the gift for "PAK7", which is a missionary project in Pakistan, formerly India.
