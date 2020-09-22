William Garnett Milstead
January 3, 1925 - September 19, 2020
William Garnett Milstead passed onward on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
He was born on January 3, 1925, to Marguerite Belton Milstead and Edgar Wesley Milstead.
He is survived by his wife, Caroline Mayr Milstead of the residence.
At age 18, he was drafted into the United States Army, and proceeded to fight in the European Theater, following his landing on Omaha Beach, June 6, 1944. He was awarded the Purple Heart and two Bronze Star Medals for his service.
His postal service began in Baltimore, Maryland and ended in Washington, D.C., as Director of Personnel, United States Post Office Department, Washington Region, serving the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.
Retiring to his hometown of Danville, his later years were spent traveling the globe, making friendships, and enjoying his annual tomato garden.
He will be laid to rest near his parents at Danville Memorial Gardens at a graveside service to be attended by family and close friends. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region, 541 Loyal St., Danville, Virginia 24541 for The Danville Veterans Memorial.
