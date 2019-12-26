EDWARDSVILLE — Clara A. Autenrieb, age 90, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born July 21, 1929 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna (Pitonack) Poydack. She married Fred Autenrieb Sept. 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2012.

Mrs. Autenrieb is survived by five children, Teresa Johnson of South Haven, Michigan, Mark (Cora) Autenrieb of Woodland, Washington, Kevin (Mary Ann) Autenrieb of Edwardsville, Marcia (Fred) Graham of Collinsville, Illinois, and Brenda (Andy) Wasser of Edwardsville; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Piskulic and Evelyn Garde.

Clara and her husband owned and operated Max Autenrieb Church Interior Decorating. She was a life-long member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and was a member of the Daughters of O'Reilly Circle 218.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwarsdville. The funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with the Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner officiating.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be given to the St. Boniface Angel Fund or the St. Boniface Building Fund.