Albert Bothman

Albert Bothman, 70, of Edwardsville, passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born Nov. 21, 1949 in Edwardsville, the son of the late Clem & Susan "Suz" (Leitner) Bothman.

Albert owned and operated McCann Concrete Products in Dorsey, IL, for many years and then went to work for Artex Textile in Highland, until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann (Kirchner) Bothman whom he married on April 4, 1992, in Edwardsville; he is also survived by three sons, Shae Hileman of Edwardsville, Sean Hileman & wife Laura of Edwardsville, Ben Bothman & wife Teresa of Bethalto; one daughter, Abby Hindahl of Collinsville; nine grandchildren; three nephews; and a brother in law, Pat Doherty of Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Doherty.

Albert was a big St. Louis Cardinal fan, and a big Ram's fan, even after they left St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the funeral home with Rev. Robert McNutt officiating. He was cremated according to his wishes and a private family burial will take place at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, at a later date.

The family request memorials to the Metro East Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.