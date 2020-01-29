WORDEN — Paul W. Engelke, age 88, of Worden, Illinois, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on Sunday, Sept. 6, 1931, in Worden, the son of Fred and Hilda (nee Schroeder) Engelke.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, 1957, he married Nancy J. Engelke nee Wieseman, at Zion Lutheran Church, Bethalto, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Life Long Member of the church and Various Boards with the church; Teamster Local 525, Alton.

Paul was born and raised on the family farm east of Worden, near the Worden Y. He graduated from Worden High School in 1949. He served with the US Army from May 1954 to 1956. He worked at Ready Mix Services-Hamel, Illinois, as a truck driver for 35 years and retiring in 1994. He farmed the family farm for many years and lived there all his life. He enjoyed playing cards and his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy J. Engelke nee Wieseman, Worden; sons, Steven P. (Denise) Engelke, Glen Carbon, Illinois, Kevin W. (Angie) Engelke, Edwardsville, Illinois and Don A. (lisa) Engelke, worden; daughter, Debbie J. (John) Duvall, Worden; 10 grandchildren; one step-grandchild; nine great-great grandchildren; one nephew; several nieces; and one brother-in-law, Edward (Bernadine) Wieseman, Edwardsville.

He was preceded in death by, both of his parents Fred (passed 1/24/1960) and his mother, Hilda (passed 4/15/1989); a sister, Lorraine E. Maroon (passed 12/1/2017); a bother-in-law, Clarence F. Maroon (passed 6/18/2017); another brother-in-law, Elwood Wieseman; and two sister-in-laws, Ruth and Lovanda Wieseman.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, lllinois.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, Illinois, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 01, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.