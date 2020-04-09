WORDEN — Dennis M. Naglich, age 62, of Worden, Illinois, passed away at his residence Monday, April 6, 2020. Dennis was born July 12, 1957 in Staunton, Illinois, to Mrs. Delores Naglich and the late Joe Naglich.

He was an Archaeologist with the Illinois State Museum Collection Center in Springfield, Illinois, for 35 years. Dennis graduated from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, with a Masters Degree in History.

He also was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Worden.

Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Worden Lutheran Cemetery. Rev. Heath Curtis will officiate. Interment will follow.

Survivors include his mother, Delores Naglich and brother, Gary Naglich both of Worden; and many cousins and numerous friends also survive.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Joe Naglich.

Memorials are suggested to The National Parks Conservation Association 777 6th St. NW – Suite 700 Washington, DC 20201-3723.

Williamson Funeral Home, Worden, is in charge of arrangements.

To leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.