TROY — Frank L. Provaznik Jr., 89, of Troy, Illinois, passed away at his home Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Born in Granite City, Illinois, July 21, 1930, the son of the late Frank L. Provaznik Sr. and Edna Brase Provaznik, he is survived by his wife, the former Jacqueline L. Seele whom he married Feb 29, 2012, in Collinsville, Illinois.

He also is survived by children Sandra K.(Charles G) Stamm of Wood River, Illinois, Daniel (JoAnne) Provaznik of Maryville, Illinois, Michael Provaznik of East Alton, Illinois, Virginia (Keith) Behrhorst of Hamel, Illinois, Rick (Desiree) Lewis of Branson, Missouri, Judith (Leslie) Colytt of Troy, Cathy Rice of Troy and Jeff (Gail) Rice of Edwardsville, Illinois; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Lois Virginia Cox, his second wife Delores Schmidt, his son Steven Vincent Provaznik, his stepdaughter Jennifer Perkins and his brother David Provaznik.

He was retired from Ameren Electric, member Operating Engineer Local 148 of Granite City and was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Collinsville.

Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Beltline Road, Collinsville, Pastor Michael Walther officiating. Burial is in Valley View Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Services are entrusted to Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville.