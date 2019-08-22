Abdel Kader Djelidi

Abdel Kader Djelidi was born to father Amhed Jelidi, and mother Assaida Al Manoubia Sfar, in the small coastal village of Houria, a suburb of Tunis, Tunisia March 9, 1950. He had nine siblings.

He passed tragically Saturday, Aug. 17, at Anderson Hospital. He was 69 years old.

Abdel had dual citizenship as an American and Tunisian and served as a First Liutenant and cartographer in the Tunisian Army.

He was a distinguished scholar and academic, obtaining many degrees throughout his life. He was awarded the Economic Laureate in 1975 from the Tunisian President, by which he was granted a full scholarship to the prestigious Ivy League Columbia University in New York, NY where he earned his MBA. Abdel was a brilliant multilingual economist and spent most of his career in international financing. He served as Vice President for the Arab American Trade Bank in New York city for nearly 20 years.

Abdel was a devout Christian and an active member of both Leclaire Christian church and the Main Street Community Center of Edwardsville volunteering his expertise as a member of the Finance Committee.

He is survived by his brother Mohammad Jelidi, sister Khadija Jelidi, and wife of 35 years, Pamela Wescott Djelidi.

Abdel had three children, Meriam, Joseph, and Adam Djelidi and two granddaughters; Aria, and Magdalena.

Loved by many, missed by all.

There will be a viewing to honor his memory Thursday, Aug. 22, at Saksa Mateer Funeral home, 210 N Kansas St., Edwardsville from 4 to 7 p.m. with a service held at 6 p.m.