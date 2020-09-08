1/1
Aimee Pruett
1975 - 2020
EDWARDSVILLE — Aimee Pruett, 44, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.



She was born Sept. 20, 1975, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Michael K. and Robin J. (Tucker) Greco. She married Christopher A. S. Pruett on Aug. 15, 2015.



Aimee enjoyed being a housewife and mother, socializing, and going on walks. She was a social butterfly and never met a stranger. Aimee's family and children were her life.



In addition to her husband; she is survived by her son, Ben Stube; her daughter, Emily Stube; two brothers, Justin Greco and Jacob (Ashley) Greco both of Edwardsville; mother-in-law Paula (Bob) Fisher of St. Charles, Missouri; and father-in-law, Allen (Sharon) Pruett of St. Charles.



She was preceeded in death by her brother, Brandon Greco.



Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the memorial service is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home, and the family would like to request masks be worn.



A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Bethalto, Illinois. A private family service will be held on Friday, July 10.



Memorials can be made to her family for her children.



Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
