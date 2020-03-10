HIGHLAND — Alan C. Hoppe, age 60, of Highland, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital in Missouri.

He was born March 18, 1959, in Alton, Illinois, the son of Julia A. (Heberer) Hoppe of Edwardsville, Illinois, and the late Willard C. Hoppe.

Alan worked as a machinist in the area some time and then went to work for the Edwardsville School District in the maintenance department.

Along with his mother he is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann (Wrigley) Hoppe; a daughter, Ashley Esmon and husband Travis of Alhambra, Illinois; one son, Zach Clubb and wife Riley of Moro, Illinois; two grandchildren, Jake and Eloise Esmon; one sister, Linda Hoppe of Edwardsville; and a niece, Tara Hoppe of St. Louis.

Alan was also preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Hoppe.

Alan was a big sports fan, he loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chief and playing little league baseball in Edwardsville. He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1977.

He was cremated according to his wishes and a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge back building.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

