Alan Legow

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Legow.
Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHESTERFIELD — Alan J. Legow , age 66, of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Jerry and Ida Legow.



Alan owned and operated Imber's Men's Wear in Edwardsville, Illinois, with his father until closing in 2012, he then stated A.L. Custom Clothiers and has operated that to this day. He is survived by his wife Ellen A. Legow; one son Ryan H. Legow; one daughter, Kayla F. Cohn and husband Kellen; and a sister, Marcie Bruce.



A reception was held on Sunday, Dec. 29th 2019 at the Legow Residence (5 Summer Blossom Ct, Chesterfield, MO).



Contributions in his memory may be made to the .



Rindskoph-Roth Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.



Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations