CHESTERFIELD — Alan J. Legow , age 66, of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was the son of the late Jerry and Ida Legow.

Alan owned and operated Imber's Men's Wear in Edwardsville, Illinois, with his father until closing in 2012, he then stated A.L. Custom Clothiers and has operated that to this day. He is survived by his wife Ellen A. Legow; one son Ryan H. Legow; one daughter, Kayla F. Cohn and husband Kellen; and a sister, Marcie Bruce.

A reception was held on Sunday, Dec. 29th 2019 at the Legow Residence (5 Summer Blossom Ct, Chesterfield, MO).

Contributions in his memory may be made to the .

Rindskoph-Roth Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

