Alan Scheyer

Alan "Alan T" Scheyer, 66, of Troy, born Friday, June 19, 1953, in Highland, passed away on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home in Troy.

Alan served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Troy, and the American Legion Post 708 Post, Troy. He retired in 2017 as an over the road truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur M. Scheyer and Louise (Earl) (nee York) Orman; a brother, Richard Scheyer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald C. and Joan (nee Barsch) Niebruegge.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy (nee Niebruegge) Scheyer, whom he married March 22, 1997; children, Dustin (Amanda) Scheyer of Pevely, MO, Erica (Tim) Nast of Troy, and Scott (Zoe) Lewis of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Rhen and Hudson Scheyer, Baylee Jewell, Dylan Nast and Canyon Lewis; Brothers, David (Shirley) Scheyer of Rolesville, NC, Don Scheyer of Granite City; sister, Janet Yates of Edwardsville; brother-in-laws, Donald W. (Mary) Niebruegge of Troy, and Ronald (Laura) Niebruegge of St. Jacob, IL; uncle, cousin and friend.

Memorials may be made to the family for a bench at Tri-Township Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com

Friends may call 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy.