ALAN G. WEBER

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Alan G. Weber, 69, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Alan was an independent distributor for Sara Lee Bread Company in St. Louis. Alan owned three bread delivery routes with one of them serving Busch Stadium. If you enjoyed a hot dog or hamburger at the stadium in the last five years it was courtesy of Alan.

Alan was born July 22, 1949, in Highland, Illinois the son of Jeannette (Gehner) Weber of Edwardsville and the late Olin H. Weber. Alan married Janet Dresch on Sept. 21, 1985, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville.

Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by one son, Capt. Andrew Weber and wife Ruthie Patron of San Antonio, Texas; two daughters, Alana Weber of Edwardsville and Jodi DeMay and husband Carter of O'Fallon, Missouri; one granddaughter, Ariana Weber; two step-grandchildren, Ethan and Megan Alverson of San Antonio; two brothers, Wayne Weber and wife Nancy of Edwardsville, Lyndell Weber and wife Pam of Worden; and one sister, Gloria Small and husband John of Edwardsville; one sister-in-law, Kathleen Weber of Huntley, Illinois. Alan was also survived by a number of brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Dresch, David and Marilyn Dresch, Connie Witsberger, Lori and Alan Bohnenstiehl, Rick and Becky Dresch, Mike and Marla Dresch; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jan Richard Weber.

Alan was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Men's Club and a member of the Thursday night American Legion Golf League. Alan served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Alan was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed Little League and American Legion baseball.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. John Shank officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Athletic Fund or Partners 4 Pets, P.O. Box 445, Troy, IL 62294. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.