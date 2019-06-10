Albert J. Czajkowski

Mr. Albert J. Czajkowski, of Edwardsville, Illinois, departed this life in Parc Provence in Creve Coeur, Missouri on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 9:05 a.m. He had attained the age of 77 years and 2 months.

Albert was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 10, 1942, the son of Edward and Anna (nee Zgonina) Czajkowski. He was united in marriage to Arlene Foris in Shawnee, Kansas on April 19, 1986, and she survives his passing.

Albert was a 1959 graduate of Ashley High School in Ashley, Illinois. He then attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where he received his bachelor's degree and later his master's in agronomy. In April of 1966, Albert volunteered for the United States Air Force Reserves and later received an honorable discharge. He worked as an agricultural consultant for Monsanto. Mr. Czajkowski was a faithful member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 1143 in Edwardsville. Albert was a loving husband and father and enjoyed doing activities with his family.

Left to mourn his passing is his wife, Arlene Czajkowski of Edwardsville; three sons, Daniel Czajkowski and wife Sarah of Naperville, Illinois, Gregory Czajkowski of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jeffrey Czajkowski of Brooklyn, New York; a brother, Gene Czajkowski and wife Carolyn of Chesterfield, Missouri; a sister, Mary Ann Schillinger of St. Peters, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Sue Czajkowski of Lake St. Louis, Missouri and Sandy Czajkowski of Cottleville, Missouri. Albert is also survived by aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Michael and Robert Czajkowski.

In accordance with the wishes of Albert and his family, cremation was performed.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in the St. Mary Catholic Church in Edwardsville on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Daniel Bergbower officiating. Private interment of ashes will be in the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Radom, Illinois.

Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home of Okawville, Illinois on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Edwardsville from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

A rosary service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant House of St. Louis or to the St. Mary Catholic Church and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com