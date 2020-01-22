POCAHONTAS — Albert E. Kayser, age 88, from Pocahontas, Illinois, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Faith Countryside homes in Highland, Illinois.

Albert was born March 11, 1931 in Worden, Illinois, to the late Edward and Rose(Randle) Kayser. He married Rosalie Grange on July 10, 1954 and she passed away in 1985. He then remarried to Lavon Riley on Dec. 22, 1996 and she survives.

He worked in the Bi-Products Division at Granite City Steel and was a self employed farmer. He also was a member of First Christian Church in Greenville, Illinois, a life long member of the International Chemical Workers Union, and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Survivors include his wife Lavon Kayser; a son, Edwards Paul(Carla) Kayser of Fort Worth, Texas; a daughter, Kelly A. (John) Wilhelm of Trenton, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Gabby Kayser, Paige Kayser, Mathew Wilhelm, Joshua Wilhelm, Samuel Wilhelm, Hannah Wilhelm, and Jacob Wilhelm; four great-grandchildren, Abram Randle Wilhelm, Norma Wilhelm, Rowan Kayser Wilhelm, and Marshall Wilhelm; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his wife rosalie Kayser and parents; he was preceded in death by five sibilings, Irene Jackson, Nora Morton, Florence Scherff, Robert Kayser, and Ester Garde.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. when the seruve starts, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, st Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, Illinois, Rev. Billy Blackman officating.

Interment at Fredick Meyer Cemetery in Worden, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to Highland Southern Baptist CHurch of Highland, Frederick Cemetery, or the National Diabetes Association.

Williamsin Funeral Home in Staunton, Illinois, are in charge of arrangements.

