Albert Mikes

Albert "Al" Mikes, 88, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He grew up in East St. Louis attending Hawthorne, Landsdown and then East St. Louis High School. He attended the University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University of Carbondale where he received a bachelor's of science. He later became a real estate broker and then opened Al Mikes Appraisals.

Al loved the water and was involved with swimming from as early as he could walk to the public pool in Jones Park in East St. Louis. He loved the Boy Scouts and achieved Eagle Scout. He often talked about the summer weeks at Camp Vandeventer.

As a teenager, he traded for a 37 Plymouth which freed him to see the surrounding towns. One night he and his buddy, Kenny, went to Teentown in Granite City where he met his bride to be, Rose Marie Cook. He was married to her for 69 years and he now is survived by Rose and all five of their children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Al loved to travel where he continued playing in the water snorkeling every chance he got. He also loved the music of the Big Bands. In recent years, his old 78 records were digitized so he enjoyed them all over again. Al was dedicated to giving back to the community, especially with his friends at Rotary.

Services were private. Donations to the Boy Scouts in Al's name would be very much appreciated in lieu of flowers.