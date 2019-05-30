Alberta Boccaleoni

Alberta Boccaleoni, beloved wife and companion, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed from this earthly realm at her home, on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Alberta touched many lives with an angel's heart and a fiery spirit that everyone who knew her could count on. She loved endlessly, laughed big and often, and could not hold a grudge. She was a volunteer and member at Unity of Independence, Unity Church of Overland Park, The Gardens at Unity Village, Adults of Unity, and gave of herself tirelessly at Unity Village Chapel for the last 20 years of her life. Alberta will be greatly missed by all. She had enduring faith that her spirit would transform into a special relationship with God in Heaven after she left her human form.

Alberta met the love of her life, Drayton Riley, in August of 1999. They were married in August of 2000 and ever since cherished their life together with their blended family, creating travel adventures from coast to coast and partnering in volunteering. She was fiercely loyal and always available for her children and grandchildren no matter the circumstances. A certified Licensed Unity Teacher, Alberta cherished opportunities to encourage and counsel people in their spiritual practices.

Alberta was born and raised in Edwardsville, to Albert and Clara Jewell Boccaleoni on Nov. 2, 1948. She moved to the Kansas City area where she lived most of her life after graduating from Edwardsville High School in 1966.

Alberta is survived by her husband, Drayton Riley; daughter, Angie Dasbach; sons Ray Dasbach (spouse Leslie Lemery Dasbach), and Paul Dasbach (partner, Kristin Wilensky); step-daughters, Kari Riley and Kim Riley; grandsons, Taylor McCoy, Phoenix Dasbach and Kyler Lemery; granddaughters, Autumn Dasbach and Kaitlyn Lemery; sister, Linda Sue Hiatt; brother, Joe Boccaleoni (spouse Lisa Boccaleoni); nieces Danielle Boccaleoni, Kerrie McGhee Mool, and Kellie McGhee; and nephews, Shawn Melton, Christopher Melton, and Kyle Boccaleoni; and many other cherished relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Irene McGhee; and granddaughter, Stephanie Elizabeth Faith Dasbach.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Silent Unity Chapel, 1901 NW Blue Parkway, Unity Village, Missouri, on Monday, June 3 at 1 p.m. with a reception for family and friends following the service at the Unity Village Chapel Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Gardens at Unity Village, 150B NW Colbern Road, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64086 (GardensAtUnityVillage.org), or Silent Unity, 1901 Blue Parkway, Unity Village, MO 64065 (Unity.org/prayer).