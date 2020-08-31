EDWARDSVILLE - Alice J. Graham, age 87, of Edwardsville, died at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

She was born August 13, 1932 in Wood River Township, IL, the daughter of the late John and Lola (Hovey) Meyer. She married Clem Graham August 27, 1953. He preceded her in death October 2, 2011.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan E. Weber; and five siblings: Ivan (the late Joy) Meyer, Gene (the late Ruth) Meyer, Eulah (the late Richard) Martin, Blanche (the late Bob) Flory and Rosemary Razeghi.

Alice is survived by four children: Lynne (David) McQuinn of Chesterfield, MO, Gregg Graham of Edwardsville, Steven (Gail) Graham of Edwardsville and Jill Cline-Evans of Kansas City, MO; eleven grandchildren: Chad (Holly) Weber of Edwardsville, Cassie (Pary) Flynn of Edwardsville, Michael (Allison) McQuinn of Asheville, NC, Andrew McQuinn of St. Louis, Ryan (Sarah) McQuinn of Kansas City, MO, Matthew McQuinn of Denver, CO, Laura (Jordan) Foote of Overland Park, KS, Sarah Cline of New York, NY, David Cline of Ventura, CA, Jonathan Graham of Waterloo, IL and Allyson (Kyle) Hinterser of St. Charles, MO; eight great-grandchildren: Lola, Emma, Felix, Nolan, Carson, Nora, McCartney and Allie; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Lexow of Bethalto, IL and Colleen Graham of Warrenton, MO; and one brother-in-law, Dr. Mo Razeghi of Peoria, IL.

Mrs. Graham was a registered nurse and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville.

Alice's family misses her greatly and looks forward to a day in the future when they can honor and celebrate her life with extended family and friends at a memorial mass.

A private graveside service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bunker Hill, IL. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

