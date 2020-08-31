1/1
Alice Graham
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EDWARDSVILLE - Alice J. Graham, age 87, of Edwardsville, died at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.



She was born August 13, 1932 in Wood River Township, IL, the daughter of the late John and Lola (Hovey) Meyer. She married Clem Graham August 27, 1953. He preceded her in death October 2, 2011.



Besides her husband she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan E. Weber; and five siblings: Ivan (the late Joy) Meyer, Gene (the late Ruth) Meyer, Eulah (the late Richard) Martin, Blanche (the late Bob) Flory and Rosemary Razeghi.



Alice is survived by four children: Lynne (David) McQuinn of Chesterfield, MO, Gregg Graham of Edwardsville, Steven (Gail) Graham of Edwardsville and Jill Cline-Evans of Kansas City, MO; eleven grandchildren: Chad (Holly) Weber of Edwardsville, Cassie (Pary) Flynn of Edwardsville, Michael (Allison) McQuinn of Asheville, NC, Andrew McQuinn of St. Louis, Ryan (Sarah) McQuinn of Kansas City, MO, Matthew McQuinn of Denver, CO, Laura (Jordan) Foote of Overland Park, KS, Sarah Cline of New York, NY, David Cline of Ventura, CA, Jonathan Graham of Waterloo, IL and Allyson (Kyle) Hinterser of St. Charles, MO; eight great-grandchildren: Lola, Emma, Felix, Nolan, Carson, Nora, McCartney and Allie; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Lexow of Bethalto, IL and Colleen Graham of Warrenton, MO; and one brother-in-law, Dr. Mo Razeghi of Peoria, IL.



Mrs. Graham was a registered nurse and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville.



Alice's family misses her greatly and looks forward to a day in the future when they can honor and celebrate her life with extended family and friends at a memorial mass.



A private graveside service was held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bunker Hill, IL. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.



Friends may register on line at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved