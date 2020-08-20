Alice Murray

GLEN CARBON — Alice L. Murray, age 95, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

She retired from The Bank of Edwardsville in 1991, beginning her career in 1942, and serving as a teller for many years, thoroughly enjoying every interaction with her customers. She also worked as the church secretary for St. John's United Methodist Church and at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Alice was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Edwardsville and enjoyed volunteering at the Edwardsville Public Library and the American Legion. She readily made new friends and always had a smile, and a joke or special story for everyone. Her hobbies included reading, puzzles and word games. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, quick wit and frequent pranks. She treasured time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Born in Glen Carbon, Illinois on August 11, 1925, Alice Mae Lance was the daughter of the late Robert Leslie and Janet Gold (Ferris) Lance.

She married Robert Baker Murray on February 15, 1947, at the Methodist Episcopal Church in Glen Carbon. He preceded her in death on April 18, 1981.

She is survived by her son, Lance Murray and his wife Paula of Rockwall, Texas; her daughter, Janet Holloway of St. Louis, Missouri; three grandchildren, Christopher Murray of Irving, Texas, Alexander Holloway and Kathleen Holloway of St. Louis, Missouri; her brother, Alexander Lance of Troy, Illinois; nephew, Rand Lance of Bradenton, Florida; and niece, Brenda Feaman and her husband Jim of Edwardsville, Illinois.

Her son-in-law, James Holloway, preceded her in death.

A family celebration of life will be held at a future date.

If you wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Edwardsville Public Library or St. John's United Methodist Church.