BETHALTO — Allison Anne Watson, 22, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on March 4, 2020.

Allison was born Jan. 23, 1998, in Maryville, Illinois, to Sheila Kaye Moody and William James Watson.

Surviving are her father; her grandmother Taletta Watson; her Aunt, Elizabeth (Colin) Munro; cousins, Connor, Lucile, and Lila Munro; her grandmother Rebecca Winiecke and Uncle Brian Moody.

She was preceded in death by her mother; her Aunt Shelly Moody; and her grandfathers, Ralph Watson, Jim Winiecke and Dan Moody.

At the time of her death, she was working for Illinois Heartland Library System in Edwardsville, Illinois, and attending Lewis and Clark Community College with an interest in pursuing a career in psychology. The two things everyone who met Allison noticed were her beautiful smile and envy-inspiring long red hair. You could always count on Allison to be there when you needed help or to just listen when you needed support. Allison loved Harry Potter, Legos, scary movies and spending time with her friends and family- especially Connor, Lucile and Lila. There was nothing more important to Allison than her friends and her family.

She was passionate about all animals and dogs in particular, especially her dogs Ariel and Riley.

Allison was cremated and at her request, there was no formal service. Allison's friends are planning a candlelight vigil where all who love Allison are asked to attend.

The candlelight vigil dedicated to Allison will take place at Bethalto Park on Sunday, March 15th at 6 p.m. Friends and family will gather on the grassy area, weather permitting, or the stage if needed.

Memorial Donations in honor of Allison Watson can be made to 5A's Alton Area Animal Aid Association located at 4530 N. Alby St. Godfrey, Illinois, 62035.

While Allison always was the most breathtaking girl in the room, one of the recent quotes she shared on her Facebook page embodies her personality and all who knew her would agree, "I have zero intentions of being the prettiest girl in the room. I do, however, care about being kind, loving, caring, having ambition & work ethic. I'll be that girl over the prettiest girl any day."