Alma Louise Stacy

Alma Louise Stacy, 80, passed away on June 15, 2019. Alma was born Feb. 7, 1939, in Granite City, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents Elwood and Lela (Byington) Cuppett; brothers Elwood, Paul, and Richard Cuppett; and sisters Marie Cottrell and Lucille Kimbro. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Cecil Stacy; daughters Kathleen (Steven) Hoover and Lori (Kenneth) Moats; son David (Angel) Stacy; and one sister, Loraine Foster. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Shaun Moats, Kenna (Corey) West, Marissa Stacy, and Dylan Stacy; step-grandsons Alan (Jordyn) Foley and Alex Foley; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.

Alma was a member of Glenview Church of the Nazarene and had a deep devotion to the Nazarene faith, having also been a prior member of Granite City First Church of the Nazarene.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois for their assistance, guidance, and care. Special thanks go to Rev. Doug Haynes and the members of Glenview Church of the Nazarene. Heartfelt thanks also go to Theresa Apponey, a caring and special nurse at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Glenview Church of the Nazarene, 400 Glen Carbon Road, in Glen Carbon. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, also at Glenview Church of the Nazarene, with burial services to follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Glenview Church of the Nazarene or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at www.irwinchapel.com.