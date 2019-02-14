Alton Davis

Alton Davis passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Al was born in Holbrook, Arizona on March 2, 1939. His parents, Alton and Ruth Mester Davis preceded him in death. Al graduated from Arizona State University. He was retired as a Systems Analyst for the U.S. Army.

He was the husband of Patricia O'Neal Davis and widower of Jeanne Dickey Davis. Al's children, Tonya Beth Fingerhut (Andy) and Brigette Lynn Barker (Curtis, deceased) and stepchildren, Thomas Anthony (Jennifer) and Robert Andrew Tisone (Ann) have provided him with seven grandchildren who gave him great joy.

Al had many hobbies, including reading, leather tooling, model building, vinyl record collecting and he loved to eat out and explore different restaurants and cuisine. He had a great memory for anything he read and would often throw out the most obscure facts, entertaining us all.

After retirement, he enjoyed his church at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. He was a happy worker at the Free Lunch Friday Program, originated the website a few years ago, and spent several years working as Lay Leader.

Service will be at Immanuel UMC, 800 N Main, Edwardsville, Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 16 with visitation at 11 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, online at or Immanuel UMC, 800 N Main, Edwardsville, IL. 62025.