Alvin "Mike" Charles Meikamp

Alvin "Mike" Charles Meikamp, 84, of Edwardsville, died on Aug. 14, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 10, 1934, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Albert Meikamp and Minnie (Rempke) Meikamp. He was one of four children, and was preceded in death by his brothers, Albert "Tiny" Meikamp, Arlin "Steve" Meikamp, and his sister, Devera "Sis" Gebhart. He married the love of his life, Alice (Jo) Bivin on July 8, 1978, who survives.

Alvin "Mike" was a retired Tool and Die maker from General Motors and a devout member of the New Bethel United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two sons: Randall L. Meikamp, and wife, Marianne, of Edwardsville, Richard A. Meikamp, and wife, Denise, of Dittmer, MO, and two daughters, Rhonda L. Johnson, of Troy, IL and Robyn A. Schmidt, and husband, Brian, of Edwardsville. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert C. Meikamp and daughter, Rebecca J. Provence.

He is also survived by two step-sons, William Daniel (Danny) Schwab and Stephen Douglas "Doug" Schwab, and wife Karen and by one step-daughter, Valerie Dunn and one step-daughter-in-law, Ann Schwab. He was preceded in death by his step-son, David Schwab and step-daughter-in-law, Vicki Schwab.

His surviving grandchildren are: Ryan Meikamp, and wife Andrea, Adam Meikamp, Matthew Johnson, and wife Danielle, Michael Johnson, and wife Teresa, Josh Johnson, and wife Krystal, Stephanie Provence, and husband, Tom Vredenburgh, Jaclyn Provence, Ann "Annie" Schmidt, Aiden Meikamp, and Bo Meikamp.

His surviving step-grandchildren are: Brett Schwab, and wife Melissa, David Schwab, Jr. and wife Jamie, Rachel Young, and husband Craig, Mike Schwab, and wife Nikki, Cody Dunn, Lauren Schwab and Brent Schwab.

He was preceded in death by one step-grandchild, Chris Schwab.

He is survived by 22 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with a celebration of his life and luncheon at noon following the service on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. The visitation, service and luncheon will be conducted at the New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon, IL with Dr. Penelope "Penny" H. Barber, Directing Pastor, officiating.

Memorials can be made to the New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

His family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff and Dr. Jacob Jackson of Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL for the expert services they provided.

Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, is entrusted with the arrangements.